Sabyasachi recalls making his Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan's Black, says 'my hands were trembling'

Think Sabyasachi and your mind instantly runs to a trail of extravagant bridal couture that boasts golden accents and intricate Indian design sensibilities. However, there is so much more to this renowned Kolkata-based designer and today, his team on Instagram is unveiling his many sides. They took to the social media site and talked about his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Black.

For the unversed, Sabyasachi and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are frequent collaborators and are known for their flamboyant stints. The designer made his way into Bollywood with Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukherji-starrer Black, a Hindi-language drama inspired by Helen Keller's 1903 autobiography, The Story of My Life.

He worked the costumes for the star cast and that won him the National Award in 2005 for the Best Costume Designer for a feature film. Talking about the experience, Sabyasachi shared that people view him as a bridal designer but they don’t know how he started out. He urged them to watch Black to get a better understanding of the expansive work he has undertaken over the years.

He also spoke about meeting with Amitabh Bachchan who followed Sabysachi’s vision for costumes blindly.

“My hands were trembling as I carried three different shirts to Mr. Bachchan's vanity van. He was after all the biggest superstar in Bollywood, and this was my first film. I showed him the shirts and asked him which one he would like to wear for the scene. He looked me in the eye and graciously said, 'The decision is yours, not mine.' He gave me a lesson in professionalism and humility that I will never forget," Sabyasachi said.

The designer also talked about the time he launched his jewellery brand with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as his muse in SLB's Guzaarish. "I couldn't have asked for a better launchpad-a film helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, dressed as my greatest inspiration, Frida Kahlo," he added.

