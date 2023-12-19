Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika gifts custom-designed Air Force 1 High to Badshah
The show includes an imprint of the rapper's nickname 'Bad Boy' at the heel tab
Rapper Badshah, who is good friends with Shruti Haasan's boyfriend-renowned artist Santanu Hazarika, received an early Christmas present from the latter. Badshah's love for sneakers is known to one and all, and keeping that in mind, Santanu gifted the rapper a custom-designed Air Force 1 High.
The exclusive sneaker boasts elements that honour Badshah's musical dynamism. Created entirely by Santanu in collaboration with Sykick, the kicks seamlessly transition between sneakers and slides and come with a detachable upper part secured by a chain.
The custom-designed sneakers blend both Badshah and Santanu's artistic sensibilities. It features a luxurious soft velvet fur inside and the colour palette is inspired by Badshah's all-India tour. Some of the notable details include a heart-shaped chain holder which is Badshah's tour logo, a metallic teddy bear atop the shoelaces and his nickname 'Bad Boy' at the heel tab. You will also find 'Paagal' stitched on the interior.
