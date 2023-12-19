Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika gifts custom-designed Air Force 1 High to Badshah

Rapper Badshah, who is good friends with Shruti Haasan's boyfriend-renowned artist Santanu Hazarika, received an early Christmas present from the latter. Badshah's love for sneakers is known to one and all, and keeping that in mind, Santanu gifted the rapper a custom-designed Air Force 1 High.

The exclusive sneaker boasts elements that honour Badshah's musical dynamism. Created entirely by Santanu in collaboration with Sykick, the kicks seamlessly transition between sneakers and slides and come with a detachable upper part secured by a chain.

The custom-designed sneakers blend both Badshah and Santanu's artistic sensibilities. It features a luxurious soft velvet fur inside and the colour palette is inspired by Badshah's all-India tour. Some of the notable details include a heart-shaped chain holder which is Badshah's tour logo, a metallic teddy bear atop the shoelaces and his nickname 'Bad Boy' at the heel tab. You will also find 'Paagal' stitched on the interior.

Take a look at Santanu Hazarika gifts custom-designed Air Force 1 High to Badshah the photo here:

All the elements trace back to Badshah's journey as an artist. The rapper recently performed at Wembley and shared the experience, in a long post, he said, "UK, I don't know what connection we have but you and I both know we can't ignore it. It's a spark that leads to this fire. We had a lot of back and forth with our partners in the UK for this show. Too many hows too many whens and too many whys. What we wanted to pull off was unprecedented. But the will to give you nothing but the best that we could won!"

As for Santanu, on the work front, he recently collaborated with Zebronics for doodle-art imprinted gadgets, a first-of-a-kind feat in India.