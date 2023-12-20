Drones illuminate Dubai sky with Shah Rukh Khan’s signature pose and name during ‘Dunki’ promotions 

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for a spectacular return to the big screen with his upcoming film, Dunki, marking his third release this year. The promotional campaign for the movie reached new heights in Dubai as a mesmerising display of drones illuminated the night sky, forming intricate patterns including Shah Rukh’s name, his iconic pose, and even an aeroplane. Adding to the grandeur, the Dunki trailer was screened on the iconic Burj Khalifa.

Images and videos capturing the Dunki drone extravaganza in Dubai have flooded the internet. Shah Rukh, currently in Dubai for the film's promotions, personally witnessed the dazzling display alongside Dunki’s director, Rajkumar Hirani, and writer Abhijat Joshi. Sporting a black T-shirt, matching denims, a red jacket, and sunglasses, SRK added his star power to the event.

Dunki boasts an ensemble cast featuring Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and Boman Irani. The film is set to hit theatres on Thursday. Co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki weaves a heartwarming tale of four friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli – who harbour dreams of a better life in London. Their journey, however, becomes an arduous yet transformative experience.

Shah Rukh unveiled a new Dunki poster on Tuesday, sharing it on social media with a caption that resonated with the film’s theme. The poster features Shah Rukh, Taapsee, and Vikram with their backs to the camera, hinting at the intricate relationships explored in Dunki.

In a recent video shared by Shah Rukh, the Dunki team delved into the film's storyline. Hirani shared that the inspiration for the film came from the peculiar sight of houses in Punjab featuring large cemented replicas of Air India planes on their terraces. This seemingly amusing phenomenon led to the exploration of how individuals aspiring for a better life in countries like the UK and Canada take the clandestine ‘donkey route,’ known as ‘dunki’ in Punjabi, to navigate visa challenges and embark on a transformative journey out of India.