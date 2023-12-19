 Singer Diljit Dosanjh receives a sweet message from Shah Rukh Khan after Dunki's ‘Banda’ release

Shah Rukh Khan has been making waves online with his upcoming release, Dunki, which marks his first-ever collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani. As SRK gears up for the release, the film's promotions, especially for the songs are keeping him busy. However, last night, the actor took some time out to send a sweet message to Diljit Dosanjh who lent his vocals for the song, Banda, from Dunki.

Sharing the video message, SRK said, "Diljit paaji, thank you for this. You are the coolest in the world. Big big jhappi to you and want to tell you ki tarah se aap ye kara rahe ho na kya bolte hai. Ye vibe ye mujhe bhi seekha do thodi si. Thank you, I love you very much and jab milunga tab ek hug bhi milega aur ek bada sa kiss karungo aapko. (Big hug to you and I want to tell you that the way you vibe in this song, please teach me also. I love you very much and when we meet next I will give you a big hug and kiss.) Love you very much paaji. Thank you once again."

Earlier this week, Diljit also promoted the track on his social media handle and wrote, "One & only KING @iamsrk 'DUNKI' FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW OYE (sic)."

Speaking about Dunki, the film stars Shah Rukh in the lead role with supporting performances by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and Jyoti Subash. Jointly written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon, the film will hit theatres in multiple languages on December 22.

Check out the song here:

