Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’ trailer unveiled in exciting Drop 4

After building anticipation with a teaser and two songs, Dunki’s Drop 4 revealed the much-awaited trailer of the film on Tuesday, marking the debut collaboration between superstar Shah Rukh Khan and acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani.

The trailer kicks off with Shah Rukh’s character Hardy making a striking entry, standing on the edge of a moving train’s compartment door, unveiling the picturesque setting of the year 1995 in the village of Laltu. Hardy introduces his friends, including Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi, grappling with English, and Taapsee Pannu as Mannu, always ready to defend Hardy against mockery for his language skills, playfully referred to as his ‘girl wali friend.’

Boman Irani enters the scene as their English teacher, promising to equip them for a life abroad. Justifying their ambition, both Shah Rukh and Vicky’s characters assert that the British ruled India without knowing Hindi. The friends embark on a perilous journey, crossing borders and facing various challenges, including wielding a gun in self-defence.

Watch Dunki Trailer Drop 4

The trailer's climax delivers a surprising twist as Shah Rukh unveils his appearance as an elderly man 25 years later. Clad in a yellow and blue striped T-shirt, sporting a grey beard, Hardy engages in a race, marking Shah Rukh's second portrayal of an elderly character after Vikram Rathore in Atlee's Jawan earlier this year.

Rooted in real-life experiences, Dunki weaves a narrative of love and friendship, blending wildly disparate stories to provide both humour and heartbreak. This film adds to Shah Rukh Khan’s impressive lineup for the year, following his action-packed roles in Pathaan and Jawan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, Dunki is set to hit cinemas on December 21, a special Christmas release.

