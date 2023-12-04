Hrithik Roshan's look as Fighter's Patty unveiled!

The much-anticipated look of Hrithik Roshan from the film Fighter has been revealed, leaving fans in awe. Portraying the role of squadron leader Shamsher Pathania, known by his call sign 'Patty,' Roshan perfectly steps into the shoes of a Squadron Pilot from the Air Dragons unit, promising a high octane adrenaline-packed journey.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shared the first look. Describing his character of Patty aka Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, he jotted down the caption -

"Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania

Call Sign: Patty

Designation: Squadron Pilot

Unit: Air Dragons

Fighter Forever"

Hrithik Roshan as Patty

This unveiling heralds the commencement of an exhilarating cinematic ride, as Fighter gears up to embark on a mission to redefine action, blended flawlessly with patriotic fervor, on the silver screen. The film also showcases the first-time pairing between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, intensifying the anticipation for unparalleled on-screen chemistry and their individual prowess, promising a compelling display of acting mastery. Helmed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in collaboration with Marflix Pictures, the movie is set to transcend boundaries with its stellar cast and gripping storyline.

The film's release date is set for January 25, 2024 on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.