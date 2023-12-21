Fans burst crackers outside Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat to celebrate Dunki's release

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release Dunki was nothing less than a celebration as his fans were seen dancing to the song Lutt Putt in the theatres and also outside his residence Mannat. They celebrated the film's release by burst cracking and a lot of videos of the same are going viral on X.

Fans swarmed theatres to catch a glimpse of their favourite star Shah Rukh on the big screen for the third time in the same year. A video shows, fans dancing inside the theatres near the screen on the track Lutt Putt. A clip also shows fans holding fireworks alongside the cutout of Dunki. The first show of the film was screened at Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy. Fans brought party poppers and confetti to the first-day show of the film.

A big cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan was also set up at Gaiety Galaxy where fans celebrated the superstar by bursting firecrackers and throwing confetti on the same. The film, which marks SRK's collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani, also features Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, and Satish Shah in supporting roles. In 2023, SRK had a win at the box office with Pathaan and Jawan.

And now, he is set to compete with Prabhas as his film, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire hits theatres tomorrow, December 22, 2023. The Baahubali actor leads the cast ensemble with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Shruti Haasan and Sriya Reddy.