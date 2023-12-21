Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka part ways after 7 years: Reports

The enchanting melody of Mariah Carey’s love story with longtime partner Bryan Tanaka has hit a discordant note as reports surface of their separation. Speculation arose during Mariah’s Merry Christmas One and All! tour in mid-November when Bryan unexpectedly exited the scene. Even before the official confirmation, sharp-eyed social media observers noted the couple’s absence from significant events and online spaces.

Insiders unveiled that the parting of ways was driven by divergent life aspirations. The notable 14-year age difference also emerged as a significant factor in their split. According to the insider, “He wants to have a family. That’s not where she is at.” The Grammy-winning singer shares two children with her ex-husband Nick Cannon: Moroccan and Monroe.

Earlier, Mariah was spotted vacationing in Aspen without her partner, a departure from the usual trend of the past seven years where the duo accompanied each other on vacations. The singer’s recent admission to a media organisation about a challenging year added fuel to the swirling rumours about the relationship’s breakdown.

“I’ve been looking forward to this Christmas for, like, the whole year. Since last year — because last year wasn’t the greatest,” shared the Songbird Supreme. “I’m thankful for them all, but it wasn’t my most fun version of Christmas ever.”

Heartbroken fans expressed their disappointment on X, acknowledging the challenges posed by age differences and differing priorities in relationships. As the holiday season unfolds, questions linger about how Mariah Carey will navigate the festivities as a single lady.

