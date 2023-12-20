'Game Changer' actor Ram Charan visits Mahalaxmi temple with wife Upasana, daughter Klin Kaara

RRR star Ram Charan, who will be soon seen in the upcoming film Game Changer visited the Mahalaxmi temple in Mumbai along with his wife Upasana and their daughter Klin Kaara on Wednesday. The actor looked dapper, dressed in a crisp white shirt and grey pants.

Upasana, who donned a floral outfit, was seen carrying Klin Kaara in her arms as they arrived at the temple. This significant visit was to celebrate Klin Kaara's six-month birthday, a milestone cherished by the entire family.

They visited the Mahalaxmi temple for their first family outing in Mumbai, as they sought blessings for the little Laxmi of their house, Klin Kaara. The actor greeted people on his way back from the temple and requested the paparazzi stationed at the venue to allow them some space.

The actor sat in his car along with his wife and daughter and drove away. Speaking about the film, Game Changer is directed by S Shankar who is making his Telugu directorial debut. Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film stars Ram Charan, in the lead with Kiara Advani, Anjali, S J Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar in supporting role.

The political action thriller was shot in Hyderabad, New Zealand, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Visakhapatnam and Punjab.