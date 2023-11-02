Fans celebrate as Ram Charan joins the prestigious Academy's Actors Branch after Jr NTR 

Indian actor Ram Charan has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the newest member of the prestigious Academy's Actors Branch. The Academy made the announcement through an Instagram post, sharing the spotlight with other accomplished actors from around the world, including Lashana Lynch and Louis Koo Tin-Lok, to name a few. This development comes on the heels of Jr NTR, another star from the RRR film, joining the Academy's Actors Branch, marking a moment of recognition and celebration for Indian cinema on the global stage.

The Academy chose to make this announcement in a manner that celebrated the artistry of these actors. The Instagram post featured short clips of Ram Charan and other esteemed actors, accompanied by a statement that eloquently captured the essence of their craft.

The statement read, “Through their nuanced portrayal and dedication to authenticity, these actors gift us with characters that leave a lasting impression on our hearts and minds. The mastery of their art form transforms ordinary moments into extraordinary cinematic experiences, enriching our appreciation for the depth and complexity of human emotions. We’re thrilled to welcome these accomplished performers to the Actors Branch of the Academy: Lashana Lynch, Ram Charan, Vicky Krieps, Louis Koo Tin-Lok, Keke Palmer, Chang Chen, Sakura Ando, and Robert Davi.”

The recognition by the Academy is a testament to the remarkable talents that Ram Charan and his peers bring to the screen. Their ability to breathe life into characters and convey the nuances of human emotions has been acknowledged and celebrated on a global scale.

In a previous Instagram post on October 18, the Academy had introduced a new batch of members from the Actors Branch, which included Ram Charan's RRR co-star, Jr NTR, alongside other talented actors like Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, and Rosa Salazar. Fans of Jr NTR and Ram expressed their excitement on seeing the actors' names among the new Academy members.

It's worth noting that earlier this year, a track from the Telugu blockbuster film RRR, Naatu Naatu, had the distinction of being the first Indian film song to win an Oscar for Best Original Song.

The news of Ram Charan’s induction into the Academy's Actors Branch has ignited a wave of enthusiasm among his devoted fan base. The hashtag ‘global star Ram Charan’ has been trending on X, reflecting the pride and joy of fans.

Admirers have been sharing their exuberant messages of support and congratulations for this remarkable achievement. One fan tweeted, “A true and global game-changer. The Academy welcomes the one and only global star Ram Charan into their Actors Branch. A GREAT accomplishment.” Another tweet read, “Joining the Academy Actors Branch is just another feather in his cap...” and yet another message declared, “This is just the beginning!”