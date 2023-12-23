Sussanne Khan pens a heartfelt note as her and Hrithik Roshan’s son, Hrehaan Roshan, secures a Berklee scholarship for music

In a joyous announcement, Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan revealed that their son, Hrehaan Roshan, has been accepted into the prestigious Berklee College of Music. The 19th of December marked a momentous day as Hrehaan received his acceptance letter, accompanied by a merit scholarship for his musical prowess.

Sussanne Khan took to Instagram to share the exciting news, expressing her immense pride in her son's achievement. The official page of Berklee College of Music echoed the sentiments, hailing Hrehaan's acceptance as an ‘Ode to Joy’ and likening him to the next John Mayer in the making.

Overwhelmed with joy, Hrithik congratulated his son, marvelling at the fact that Hrehaan secured the scholarship. Sussanne, in a heartfelt note, acknowledged the dedication Hrehaan has shown over the past nine years in pursuing his passion for music.

To commemorate this special occasion, Sussanne shared a montage video on Instagram, featuring cherished moments from Hrehaan’s childhood to the present. The post included a touching message wishing Hrehaan a journey filled with joy, love, and success in his musical pursuits.

In her message, Sussanne wrote, “From here to eternity, let this journey of your passion take you to the highest level of joy and love. God bless you, my darling. May the Universe shine brightest over your every action, and may your every tune fill the hearts of everyone.”

Hrehaan, the elder son of Sussanne and Hrithik, has embarked on this exciting musical journey, supported by his proud parents. Despite their separation in 2013 and subsequent divorce in 2014, Hrithik and Sussanne continue to co-parent their sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan, who are currently pursuing their studies. Sussanne is in a relationship with Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is romantically involved with Saba Azad.