American actor-director Mike Nussbaum passes away aged 99

Often regarded as America's oldest professional actor, Mike Nussbaum who appeared in films like Field of Dreams and Men in Black passed away days before celebrating his 100th birthday. As per media reports, the veteran actor passed due to natural causes at his residence in Chicago on December 23 and now, news about his unfortunate death has taken his fans by shock.

Reportedly, a funeral service will be carried out by the veteran actor's family this week and later in 2024, they will host a public memorial service in his loving memory. Mourning his demise, an X user wrote, "Chicago theatre legend and film/TV character actor Mike Nussbaum has died just six days short of his 100th birthday. Credits include a number of David Mamet plays, "Fatal Attraction," "Field of Dreams," "House of Games," "Men in Black," "The X-Files." Rest well good sir."

Another fan tribute message read, “I just read that the great Mike Nussbaum, a pillar of the Chicago acting community, has passed away at the age of 99. You may recognize him from film or TV, but he was a man of the stage first and foremost. May his memory be a blessing.”

A recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the League of Chicago Theaters and the New York Drama Desk Award for his role in Glengarry Glen Ross, Mike was a renowned name in Chicago's theatre community and his filmography spans more than 40 movies and TV shows. Some of the notable titles include Field of Dreams (1989), Fatal Attraction (1987), Men in Black (1997), Frasier (1993-2004), and L.A. Law (1986-1994).