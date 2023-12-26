‘Call of Duty’, ‘One Life to Live’ actor Kamar de los Reyes passes away aged 56

Kamar de los Reyes, the iconic actor behind Call of Duty’s Raul Menendez passed away aged 56. Diagnosed with cancer a few months ago, his untimely demise on December 24 in Los Angeles marks the end of an era. Known for his roles in All American, Washington Black, and Daredevil, Kamar’s sudden passing deeply impacts the entertainment world.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, expressing grief, said, “He was such a beloved member of our All-American family. He brought so much love, light, and joy to the set every day, even during his final days. We are so grateful for every moment he spent with us.”

Also read: American actor-director Mike Nussbaum passes away aged 99

Living in Los Angeles but holding Puerto Rico in his heart, Kamar’s family, including spouse Sherri Saum, their twin boys, John and Michael, son Caylen, and siblings Daniel, Walfredo Jr., Lily, and Ilde, mourn his loss.

Kamar’s illustrious career includes memorable roles in Nixon, The Cell, Salt, and TV shows like Sleepy Hollow, The Rookie, and All American. He achieved iconic status as Raul Menendez in Call of Duty: Black Ops II, reprising the role in Call of Duty: Black Ops IV and Call of Duty: Vanguard, solidifying his place. As we bid farewell to the artiste, his contributions will forever resonate in the hearts of fans worldwide.

Also read: Dixie Chicks founding member Laura Lynch passes away in a car crash aged 65