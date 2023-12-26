MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant ring in Christmas together

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni spent Christmas Eve with his family and fellow wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Soon, social media was flooded with pictures of the duo celebrating the festival together.

A photograph of the celebration — featuring Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and their daughter Ziva Singh Dhoni — was uploaded from the official account of Ziva, which is handled by her parents. The image was captioned, "Merry Christmas !" Take a look at the post here:

While Dhoni was dressed in a basic red tee and black trousers, Rishabh was sporting a red-and-black polo shirt and white trousers. Ziva wore a basic red dress while her mom was decked up in a white dress. Apart from Sakshi, all the others flaunted a Santa hat.

On the professional front, Dhoni is gearing up for another season of T20 as the leader of Chennai Super Kings. Rishabh, on the other hand, is going to lead Delhi Capitals, after a brief break last season as he had suffered a major car accident.

