Ronit Roy renews wedding vows with wife Neelam, marries her for the second time in a temple [VIDEO]

On the occasion of their 20th wedding anniversary, actor Ronit Roy renewed the marital vows once again with his wife Neelam Roy in full traditional rituals. Ronit and Neelam had tied the knot on December 25, 2003. The couple has a daughter, Aador, and a son, Agastya.

Now, marking a special celebration for their two decades of togetherness, the couple went to Goa and performed the wedding rituals once again. Taking to Instagram, Ronit, who has 1.1 million followers on the photo-sharing application, dropped videos from their wedding ceremony.

In the video, we can see the 58-year-old actor wearing an off-white-colored kurta pajama with golden motifs on it and a red dupatta. While actress Neelam is sporting a red salwar suit with a golden border. She completed the outfit with golden earrings, a choora, and a headband.

Also Read: A reunion of 'Mega' stars: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and cousins come together for Christmas celebration

The couple can be seen exchanging garlands, taking saat pheras, and bowing down to their parents for blessings. The video ended with the couple kissing each other adorably. The Bandini actor captioned the videos: “Mujhse shaadi karogi??? Phir Se?????”, “Renewing our vows: Part 2”, and “Doosri baar toh kya, hazaaron baar byaah tujhi Se karoonga! Happy 20th anniversary, my love.”

The comment section was filled with love and blessings for the couple. Actress Manisha Koirala commented, "Congratulations to both of you, a lovely couple”. Bhagyashree wrote, “God bless you both.”. Sanjay Kapoor said: “Mubarak Ho”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ronit was last seen in the movie Farrey.

Also Read: Ronit Roy on three big ticket releases in 2023