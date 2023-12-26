A reunion of 'Mega' stars: Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, and cousins come together for Christmas celebration

Christmas turned into a grand celebration at the heart of the Telugu film industry, where the famed Konidela and Allu family members, including celebrity siblings Allu Arjun, Ram Charan, Varun Tej, and Sai Dharam Tej, gathered to share the festive joy. Allu Arjun captured the magical moment by posting a group picture featuring the cousins and their families as they revelled in the Christmas spirit.

The photograph showcased the newlywed actor-couple, Varun and Lavanya Tripathi, along with Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela and Allu Arjun’s wife Allu Sneha striking a pose together. Superstar Chiranjeevi’s daughters Sreeja and Sushmita added to the festive gathering. In keeping with tradition, the cousins continued their Secret Santa ritual, exchanging gifts and spreading joy.

Fans couldn't contain their excitement witnessing so many beloved actors in a single frame. One fan expressed delight, saying, “megAA stars at one frame,” while another commented on the camaraderie between Allu Arjun and Ram Charan.

Adding to the festivities, Arjun's brother Bobby shared a delightful picture with Allu Sneha, his Secret Santa for the occasion.

On the work front, Allu Arjun, last seen in the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, where he portrayed the character of Pushpa Raj, is gearing up for the highly anticipated sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. The film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, recently commenced shooting near Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Fans eagerly await the sequel, which is expected to hit the big screens next year, promising a continuation of the captivating Pushpa saga.

Ram Charan was last seen in the 2022 SS Rajamouli film, RRR, along with Jr NTR. The film which was successful at the global box office emerged as a sensation worldwide, bagging prestigious international awards. The actor will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu-language film Game Changer along with Kiara Advani. The political action thriller has been helmed by S Shankar and has been written by Karthik Subbaraj.