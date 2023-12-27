'Bhai' Salman Khan turns 58, Bobby Deol shares glimpses of birthday celebrations

Birthday celebrations are in order as Salman Khan turns 58 today. The actor shares his birthday with his niece, Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan's daughter Ayat. Clocking the dual birthdays at 12 last night, the family hosted an intimate bash where some of Salman's peers from the industry were in attendance. We spotted Bobby Deol who also shared photos with Salman on his Instagram handle and wished him.

His post reads, "Mamu I love you" and in the photos, the two are posing together in all-black outfits. Some videos doing rounds on the internet also show Salman cutting a cake with Ayat. Take a look at it here:

Latest: #SalmanKhan telling aayat that it's ur birthday only. He loves his family so much!#HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan

HBD MAHANAYAK SALMANpic.twitter.com/gxpJoiUZc1 — BALLU

Also Read: Inside Sshura Khan, Arbaaz Khan's wedding ceremony with Arhaan, Salman Khan and others [PICS]

Last night, the actor's fans were stationed outside his house to celebrate his birthday with much cheer and joy. While some came with posters, others got cake to cut with Bollywood's Bhai. Recently, Salman was in the news after he attended his brother Arbaaz Khan's wedding.

His nikah was a family affair with Salma Khan, Salim Khan, Alvira Khan and Salman Khan in attendance. For the unversed, Arbaaz, who was previously married to Malaika Arora, tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan.

On the work front, Salman was last seen in Tiger 3 co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film released on November 12, coinciding with Diwali 2023 and managed to pull festive crowds to the theatre. Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the action drama received mixed reviews from critics and became the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

Also read: Salman Khan opens up about sharing the screen with SRK in Pathaan, Tiger 3