Inside Sshura Khan, Arbaaz Khan's wedding ceremony with Arhaan, Salman Khan and others [PICS]

Arbaaz Khan’s recent nikah ceremony was a heartwarming family affair, filled with joyous moments and captured in intimate photographs. Arbaaz shared a glimpse of the special day on Instagram, expressing the deep connection with his loved ones. In one touching image, the maulvi officiates the ceremony, with Arbaaz and bride Sshura Khan seated on a bench, surrounded by family. Arbaaz’s mother, Salma Khan, sat close to the bride, while father Salim Khan was near the groom. Salman Khan and Alvira Khan, Arbaaz’s brother and sister, were seen sitting beside their father, creating a scene filled with familial warmth.

Another particularly delightful moment unfolded in a snapshot taken as the maulvi declared the nikah. Arhaan, Arbaaz’s son, looked at his father and the new bride with a radiant smile. The joyous laughter of the newlyweds echoes in the background, marking the beautiful culmination of their union.

The photo series included with an epic family portrait, showcasing the entire Khan family seated together, surrounding the bride and groom. Salma Khan and Helen, Arbaaz’s stepmother, sat side by side, while brother Sohail Khan, accompanied by his sons, and sister Arpita Khan, with husband Aayush Sharma and their children, form a heartwarming tableau. Little Ahil, Arpita's son, sat on the knee of his uncle Salman, adding an extra layer of familial affection.

Additional snaps captured moments of Arbaaz and Sshura with Arhaan, underlining the significance of their new family bond. Arbaaz chose to limit comments, shielding the precious memories from any negativity.

The nikah ceremony, which took place at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's Mumbai residence, was attended by close family members and select guests, including Raveena Tandon with daughter Rasha Thadani, Farah Khan and Sajid Khan, and Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia.

Arbaaz, previously married to Malaika Arora, entered this new chapter with Sshura. Despite their divorce in 2017 after 18 years of marriage, Arbaaz and Malaika maintain an amicable relationship while co-parenting their son, Arhaan, aged 21. Arbaaz’s former relationship with Georgia Andriani concluded last year. On the other hand, Malaika is currently in a relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor.

