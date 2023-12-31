Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra credits family for playing a significant role in the actress’ upbringing

In the candid revelations shared by Madhu Chopra, mother of Priyanka Chopra, the essence of family and joint dynamics takes center stage. Madhu’s reflections, unveiled in a recently published book, depict the profound journey of giving so little yet witnessing Priyanka's remarkable blossoming. Her sentiments echo in her prideful statement, “I am the proudest mom, and Priyanka is my favorite topic of conversation.”

Madhu passionately advocated against the nuclear family construct, urging its dismissal from societal norms. She passionately shared how her children, Priyanka and Siddharth, flourished amidst the embrace of their extended family, including maize, mami, mama, and cousins. Her perspective was clear: family, with its expansive network, holds unparalleled significance.

Expressing the robust familial bond, Madhu stated, “My kids grew up with their maasi, mami, mama (aunts and uncles), and cousins. Family is most important to me, and the same goes for the kids.” In her view, the joint family system has been a source of joy and togetherness, fostering a tight-knit connection. Describing the lively family gatherings, she shares the joy of nine kids on each side, cousins indistinguishable from siblings, and a lasting bond that transcends generations.

Despite being a working mother, Madhu underscored the importance of ensuring her children were never left to themselves. The joint family setup, characterized by spontaneous get-togethers, added vibrancy to their lives. Madhu envisions a legacy of familial closeness, asserting, “Even after me, they will be there for each other.”

In a poignant reflection on parenting choices, Madhu revealed regret about sending Priyanka to boarding school, acknowledging it as a decision she wouldn't repeat. She bares her emotions, admitting to lingering guilt and emphasizing that the choice was not the best in her life.

