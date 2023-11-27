Priyanka Chopra shines at F1 Abu Dhabi GP in a thigh slit outfit, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Orlando Bloom

Priyanka Chopra joined the star-studded lineup at the 2023 Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and her presence turned heads not just for the racing action. The actress, seen mingling with the likes of Orlando Bloom, Naomi Campbell, will.i.am, and Chris Hemsworth, showcased her distinctive fashion sense, earning an 'A' from fans.

Pictures and videos flooded social media, capturing Priyanka's moments at the Grand Prix. In one post, she struck a pose with Orlando, and another featured her engaging in conversation with Naomi Campbell near the racing track. A group photo with Chris and will.i.am also made its way online. Fans couldn't help but shower compliments on Priyanka's look, with comments like “She is so gorgeous” and “This woman [fire emoji] Ufff.”

For the occasion, Priyanka opted for a fitted maxi dress in a stylish black and pink pattern. The sleeveless ensemble boasted shoulder straps, a plunging neckline, an asymmetric hemline, and daring thigh-high slits. Completing the look, she paired the dress with matching tights and donned black calf-length pointed leather boots featuring killer high heels.

Keeping the accessories minimal yet impactful, Priyanka adorned herself with a Bulgari bracelet watch, delicate gold hoop earrings, black-tinted broad sunglasses, and rings.

Her makeup game was on point with mascara-laden lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, well-defined brows, rosy cheeks, a radiant base, mauve lip shade, and a luminous highlighter. Her signature side-parted open locks with defined waves added the finishing touch to her Formula 1 ensemble.

In the world of high-speed racing, Priyanka proved that her fashion choices can outpace even the fastest cars on the track.