'Grateful and humbled': R Madhavan on son Vedaant's grand win at Khelo India Winter Games 2023

Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan received a significant prize in Khelo India 2023. Vedaant, who competed for Team Maharashtra, took home two silver medals (800m and 400m) and five gold medals (100m, 200m, and 150m). R Madhavan posted a number of images to Instagram with the caption, "Congratulations team Maharashtra for the two trophies. One for the boys team Maharashtra in swimming and 2nd the overall Championship Trophy for Maharashtra in the entire khelo games. Blown by and very grateful and humbled by the performances and achievements of Apeksha Fernandes( 6 golds, 1 silver, PB and records) and Vedaant Madhavan (5 golds and 2 silver). Thank you Aqua Nation and Pradeep sir for the unwavering efforts and Govt of Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji and Anurag Thakur Ji. So happy and Proud."

Additionally, he also took to Twitter to upload a special post for Vedaant. The actor wrote, "With God's grace -Gold in 100m, 200m and 1500m and silver in 400m and 800m.," along with a series of images showing Vedaant and his medals.

A cheerleader to his son, the actor never misses an opportunity to acknowledge his successes. When Vedaant won the Danish Open gold medal, the actor had written, "Gold…With all your blessings and God‘s greatest the winning street continues. Today, it's a GOLD IN 800m for Vedaant Madhavan. Overwhelmed and humbled. Thank you, coach Pradeep sir and the entire team."

On the work front, R Madhavan's most recent performance was in Rocketry, which he also wrote and directed.

