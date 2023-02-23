Actress Maanvi Gagroo marries comedian Kumar Varun [SEE PICS]

Actress Maanvi Gagroo, who announced her engagement last month, wed actor-comedian Kumar Varun on Thursday. The couple shared photos from their private wedding ceremony, which consisted of only their closest friends and family members on social media.

For the wedding ceremony, Maanvi chose a crimson saree with red embroidery and a matching veil. She topped it off with basic maang tika and polki diamond jewellery. Showing off a fuss-free bridal look, she left her hair loose. On the other hand, Kumar Varun wore an ivory sherwani and finished the look with a pearl necklace. Both were decked in baby-breath garlands.

Also read: Ram Charan appears on Good Morning America ahead of Oscars 2023; calls SS Rajmouli ‘Spielberg’ of India

The couple smiled and looked tenderly at each other as they posed holding hands, in one of the pictures they posted on social media. In another picture, the couple can be seen happily signing their marriage papers.

Maanvi and Varun posted the pictures on Instagram with the caption, “In the presence of our close friends and family, today, on this palindrome-ish date, of 23~02~2023, we made it official, in every way. You’ve loved and supported us in our individual journeys, please continue to bless us in our journey together. Happy #2323 #KGotVi.”

Maanvi announced her engagement last month, but she kept the identity of her fiancé a secret until Valentine's Day. She posted a picture of herself and Varun smiling in some foreign city earlier this month, with the caption, “Found my lobster #HappyValentinesDay.”

Known for his comedic sketches, Kumar Varun is most recognised for his work with AIB. He has had an appearance alongside comedian Zakir Khan in the web series Chacha Vidhayak Hai Hamare on Amazon Prime Video. On the other hand, Manvi was last seen in films Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and the second season of Four More Shots Please! in 2020.