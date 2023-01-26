Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal and more mark India's 74th Republic Day with patriotic posts

India marks its 74th Republic Day today and celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and more have shared patriotic posts to honour the occasion. While some of them shared photos of the national flag, the likes of Kajol posted a photo dressed in a tricolour saree.

Amongst the first ones to post was The Kashmir Files actor Anupam Kher. He shared a poster of his upcoming film and wrote, “Team #ShivShastriBalboa wishes you a #HappyRepublicDayLet us all come together and bring out the Patriotic Hero Within each of us!”

Bollywood-turned-Hollywood actress Priyanka Chopra also shared a post on her IG Stories to wish fellow Indians on this prestigious occasion. Take a look at the patriotic posts shared by celebrities here:

Dia Mirza took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “It shall be the duty of every citizen of India to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife and to have compassion for living creatures. - Fundamental Duties Article 51-A Of The Constitution of India.”

Mira Rajput watched the parade early in the morning and shared a photo of the same on her IG Story. Meanwhile, actress Rakul Preet Singh was spotted at India Gate, clad in a saree. She promoted her upcoming film Chhatriwali and recalled the ritual of watching the parade with her family.