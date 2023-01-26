Akshay Kumar’s first fashion label, Force IX, offers athleisure and streetwear

After establishing his career in Bollywood, actor and film producer Akshay Kumar is all geared up to make a mark in the fashion industry with his label Force IX, which launches today. The brand sports athleisure and streetwear for both men and women. Today, the brand will unveil a limited edition line of t-shirts, joggers, and sweatshirts on Myntra, where the audience can also chat live with the Cuttputlli actor at 12 pm. We speak to Akshay to learn more about what the brand has in store.

Also read: Mimamsaa’s Khajurgaon collection is a princely nod to Old Lucknow’s Awadhi charm

How did Force IX come about? How long had it been on the cards?

For seven years, I’ve wanted to start my own clothing brand. I even came close to introducing my own collection on two separate occasions, but here I am today, finally launching my dream! I guess it’s true when people say ‘third time’s the charm’. As you may know and have seen, I personally love to wear athleisure clothing, because for me comfort tops everything. It’s a must-have in my closet and it’s a trend that’s here to stay. For me, Force IX is much more than just a clothing brand, it is an extension of who I am. Force IX is engineered with emotion and is completely made in India.

Tell us more about the brand and what it has in store.

One of the key USPs of Force IX is meticulous attention to detail. From the logo to buttons, and stitching, every little aspect has been designed with a purpose to symbolise the core ideologies of the brand. The designs found in Force IX’s collections draw inspiration from the aesthetics of the armed forces and translate them into new-age sensibilities in order to appeal to Gen-Z.

Could you shed some light on the collection that will be launched with the brand?

Along with unisex products like T-shirts, hoodies and sweatshirts, Force IX’s collection will also introduce shirts, jackets, polo T-shirts, denim, chinos, joggers, shorts, and nightwear. The brand is also looking at launching a range of accessories - caps, belts, travel accessories, shoes, and watches, in the coming months.

What materials and colour palettes have been used to craft the collection?

All the pieces are crafted with high-quality cotton. The colour palette is rustic yet strong. Some of the colours are abbey stone, dark blue, myrtle, olives, deeper shades of reds and blues and lighter shades like pale pinks and sky blues.

What makes Force IX stand out from other brands?

The dynamism we witness in fashion today is so vast and expansive that our audiences are losing their nonchalance and becoming more fashion-conscious. Their discernment and flair for fashion have inspired the brand to make interesting mood boards. With unique, effortless and versatile clothes, the brand is here to break conventional norms of modern-day fashion.

Also read: Ted Ferde’s latest holiday wear, Reflect is perfect to pair with your travel partner

What other projects does the brand have in the pipeline for 2023?

We will soon be unveiling our flagship store in Mumbai along with other stand-alone stores across the country this year.

Rs 1299 upwards. Available online.