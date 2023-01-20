Mimamsaa’s Khajurgaon collection is a princely nod to Old Lucknow’s Awadhi charm 

As the winter festivities knock on our doors, it’s time to dazzle in lustrous ethnic wear. If you are out of options, luxury Indian wear brand Mimamsaa has dropped its Khajurgaon collection that will wrap you in the allure of Anglo-Awadhi weaves. The collection takes its inspiration from the opulence of Raj Gharanas of Uttar Pradesh that are known for their regal style, luxurious wear and aristocratic values. The edit presents a rich collection of saris, bandhgala kurtas, tissue silk dupattas, satin silk brocade kurtas, corsets, sharara sets, and flower-motif embroidered saris for a head-turning ensemble.

The pieces come in resplendent hues of pale-mauve, garnet, golden, black, aegean, red, bottle green and more that exude exquisiteness. The brand has picked the intricate sartorial details of Old Lucknow such as bandhgalas, usage of brocade, patti borders and golden ornate embroideries that give a striking appearance to the flowy ensembles.

The collection stays true to the design philosophy of the label that emphasises on bringing the real colours and heritage of India with a sustainable outlook by collaborating with weavers from the country. “To do justice to the intricate processes, we work with entire households of weaving families—not just individuals—who’ve practised this craft for generations. Our dedication to this goal is as mindfully pragmatic as it is aesthetic: empowering the work of our artisans is a key priority in an era where these traditions are fading into history,” tells founder Ankita Singh.

The NIFT Gandhinagar graduate started the label in 2016 in an attempt to revive heritage Indian textiles. With each drop, the label aims to thrive on this vision of bringing the cultural identity of India through craftsmanship. “Mimamsaa actively empowers the weaving community and provides them a stable source of income. Our foray into the weaving industry is not just an antithesis to fast fashion, but also an active attempt to create sustainable fabric in the modern world, and to support these prolific artisans,” Ankita shares.

The designer has mapped the length and breadth of the country, travelling to heritage cities like Benaras to Kanchipuram to know about the historical sartorial traditions. This love for heritage shaped her label that balances age-old customs of weaving with modern designs.

Rs. 7,500 upwards. Available online.

