Slay in style with Summer Somewhere's latest holiday party edit Afterglow

There is barely a market for timeless and sassy holiday wear in India. Filling in the gaps is Mumbai-based label Summer Somewhere. Started in 2019 by founder Meghna Goyal, the label caters to vacation wear and supports conscious lifestyle by ethically sourcing fabrics. Be it a beach party, a garden lunch, a city walk or a cycle tour — the label has got you covered with trendy yet timeless wear like dresses, bottoms, jumpsuits, swim-suits and more. Its new launch, Afterglow presents a party edit that ups the boldness quotient. “We’re all looking to build the perfect party wardrobe. Whether you’re shopping for a wedding or a low-key New Year’s celebration with friends — we’re here for you.

Afterglow edit

The new collection is our take on contemporary evening wear. It features a wide range of easy-to-style satin pieces that are true to our classic ‘cool girl’ aesthetics, but elevated. You will find vintage inspired slip midi dresses, flattering mini dresses and versatile co-ords. All the ensembles can be worn from day to night which makes them the perfect transition pieces,” Meghna shares.While versatility and timelessness are central to every edit by the label, they further amp up on minimal, simplistic and feminine details to stand out. Most of Summer Somewhere’s collections are inspired by expeditions, and Afterglow was no different. “The very essence of our label is travel. We spend a lot of time on the roads as a family, but I also tour very often with my girlfriends — our annual summer vacation is one we never miss. I love taking a lot of pictures of inspiring details — this could be snazzy coffee art, the mosaic tiles in an old palace or a flea market — basically, anything that catches my eye.”

That way, Meghna is always making mood boards, which sets the direction for her next collection. The label’s pieces are a rage amongst youngsters and youth style icons like Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday. That brings us to ask if today’s generation likes a wardrobe reset pretty often and what’s its impact on the planet? Meghna shares that clothing hauls are fun to watch on social media, but the viewership is what encourages creators to keep promoting such ideas and the brands to keep over producing.

“That is harming our planet. As consumers, we have all been guilty of walking into a fast fashion store and buying way more than we truly need. When we see influencers/creators, whose style we admire, buying from brands that are low-priced and so easily accessible, we’re encouraged to follow suit,” she says. However, the label’s pieces, despite being trendy, do not fall into the trap of fast fashion. “All our pieces are proudly made from 100% natural fibres that have low impact on the planet. We only use Azo free dyes that do not contain carcinogenic compounds,” Meghna tells us about the sustainable aspect of her edits.

