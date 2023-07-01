Chris Evans deletes all social media accounts, says 'gonna take a little break'

Our very own Captain America decided to go offline. Chris Evans has announced that he will be taking a break from social media, deactivating his Instagram and Twitter accounts on June 29.

Talking about the reason behind this decision, the Knives Out actor said, "Hey, everyone. I'm treating myself to summer with less screen time, so I'm taking a little break from Twitter and IG. See you soon! Much love!"

Evans has previously shown interest in taking a step back from social media and shared his perspective on slowing down and finding contentment in a quieter lifestyle. He expressed that he had entered a more pleasant phase of his life where he finds happiness in simply being at home. He has also emphasised the feeling secure enough to prioritise personal time over industry and exposure, while still being able to pursue projects that help him nourish his artistic expression.

Also read: Russell Crowe enthralls crowd at Karlovy Vary with music, story of tarantula bite

In addition to this announcement, the 42-year-old actor also shared Taron Edgarton's message about leaving social media to focus on reading books and exploring life rather than scrolling aimlessly through social media for no reason. The message resonated with Evans, as he made his decision shortly after.

The actor’s decision to have an offline summer was announced barely a few days before July 4, which also happens to be the birthday of Steve Rogers a.k.a Captain America, Chris Evan’s most well-known character who’s part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The duration of the break is indefinite.

The actor was last seen alongside Ana De Armas in Ghosted, which he also produced and will next be seen in the action-adventure Christmas film Red One. The actor will also be returning as Lucas Lee in the Scott Pilgrim vs the World’s anime sequel, Scott Pilgrim the Anime.

Also read: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha twin in white as they seek blessings at the Golden Temple