Rasika Dugal reveals ‘eerie’ incidents she felt post horror series Adhura’s shoot

Prime Video has unleashed the bone-chilling trailer of its inaugural Hindi horror series, Adhura, and it is guaranteed to make your skin crawl with fright. Starring the talented ensemble cast of Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, Poojan Chabra, and more, the web show delves into the sinister depths of horror and suspense. What adds to the intrigue is that Rasika, known for her compelling performance in Mirzapur, fearlessly treads into the eerie territory of the supernatural.

As the premiere of this Amazon Original draws near, Rasika reveals a spine-tingling truth – she couldn't escape the eerie sensations that crept into her room after Adhura’s shoot. "The eerie atmosphere on set was unlike anything I've experienced before which spooked me every time I got back to the room after shooting. The suspenseful storyline and the immersive production design had a profound effect on me,” shared Rasika.

The actor further says, “As an actor, I pride myself on immersing myself into my characters, but Adhura took it to another level. There were moments when the line between fiction and reality blurred, leaving me with a lingering sense of unease even when the cameras stopped rolling. It's a testament to the exceptional storytelling and the dedication of the entire team. I can't wait for audiences to feel the same spine-tingling thrill when they watch Adhura."

Adhura is Prime Video’s first bold step into the realm of Hindi horror genre. Helmed by directors Ananya Banerjee and Gauravv K Chawla, and brought to life by the production house Emmay Entertainment, the anticipated series revolves around a group of high school friends, while Rasika Dugal, Shrenik Arora, and Rahul Dev take on pivotal roles that are bound to leave an indelible mark.

Adhura is set for a premiere on Prime Video on July 7

