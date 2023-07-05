Popular TV presenter Fiona Phillips reveals she has Alzheimer's at 62

Well-known broadcaster and journalist Fiona Phillips revealed yesterday that she is suffering from Alzheimer's disease, reports a leading media publication. The journalist had earlier lost both her parents to the disease.

"It's something I might have thought I'd get at 80. But I was still only 61 years old", she said, adding, "I felt more angry than anything else because this disease has already impacted my life in so many ways; my poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle. It just keeps coming back for us." She further noted that both her parents suffered from long periods of anxiety and brain fog.

Also read: Tom Holland says he's lucky to have Zendaya in his life

She hinted that she is currently being treated with a new drug that is expected to slow down or reverse the effects of the disease. The drug is called Miridesap and the trial is going on at University College Hospital in London. Fiona was quoted reassuring, "'I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future." However, since half the participants are being given a placebo, it is not possible to know whether she is even receiving the drug.

Commenting about her recovery, her husband, show editor Martin Frizell, was noted saying that her condition is "stabilising" but it also could be "wishful thinking". For the uninitiated, Fiona is an English broadcaster, journalist and television presenter. She is known best for hosting a flagship weekday breakfast programme on an English TV channel.

Also read: Mahesh Babu is a proud father as daughter Sitara gets featured on Times Square