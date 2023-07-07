After Zeenat Aman, Saira Banu takes Instagram by storm  

Months after Zeenat Aman took Instagram by storm, veteran actress Saira Banu became the second yesteryear star to make her debut on the photo and video-sharing platform. She shared a heartfelt picture in remembrance of her late husband, Dilip Kumar. In her note, she beautifully embraced the digital realm with the legend's memory.

The evergreen Saira took to Instagram with one of Dilip Sahab's favourite Urdu couplets, "Sukoon-E-Dil Ke Liye Kuch Toh Ehtemaam Karoon, Zara Nazar Jo Miley Phir Unhe Salaam Karoon, Mujhe Toh Hosh Nahin Aap Mashwara Dijiyey Kaha Se Chedoon Fasana Kahan Tamaam Karoon."

It further read, "I am writing this note on the 7th of July to especially express my gratitude to the overwhelming multitude of caring well-wishers and dearest friends from the world over who have so tremendously swept me off my feet till today with their everlasting remembrance, love, and respect for my Kohinoor Dilip Kumar Sahib." It has just been two hours and she has almost 1K followers.

Recalling the loss of her ‘Sahib’ as she fondly called him, Saira Banu wrote another Urdu couplet, that read, "Uth Apni Jumbish-E-Mizgaan Se Taaza Kar De Hayaat, Keh Ruka Ruka Qadam-E-Qayenaat Hain Saqi (My loved one is in slumber so my entire world is still- I implore him to stir awake so that the world comes alive again with his movement of waking up)."

"Till this day, I feel he is with me, and no matter what, we will still walk the path of life together- hand in hand- one in our thoughts and being until the end of time. Dilip Sahib has been that iconic guiding light for my life and all those generations who have stepped forward in their lives, exemplified by his gracious presence and personality. He has been the greatest actor ever and a great human being, a true picture of humility with dignity," she added.

Signing off on her debut Instagram post, Saira Banu concluded, "On Instagram, I would like to share his life, his thoughts and vision as also his dedication and commitments not only to the 'Film Industry' of which he has been the 'Ultimate Actor,' but various other activities towards society and well-being of the world at large."

Over the years, Dilip Kumar has contributed to Hindi cinema immensely with iconic films like Saudagar, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ganga Jumna, and Madhumati. He went on to receive the coveted Padma Vibhushan, the Padma Bhushan and the Dada Saheb Phalke award for his contribution.