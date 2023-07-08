Tom Cruise impresses fans as he speaks fluent Hindi during MI 7 promotions

Maestro of stunts Tom Cruise is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which is all set for a worldwide release on July 12. In a recent interview for the same, the actor blew his fans away with his charming attempt at speaking Hindi.

Also read: Chiranjeevi and Surekha take a luxurious flight to the US; take a look inside

At a promotional event, an interviewer was talking about Tom’s career and him speaking French in his new movie. During the conversation, she said, “Is there anything you cannot do?” and went on to ask him to say, “Namaste, aap kaise hain?” (“Hello, how are you?”). The action star delivered the line fluently enough to leave the interviewer dazed. Also, the classic TC laugh was charming enough to take the internet away in a jiffy.

Tom Cruise speaking Hindi+classic TC laugh and being totally charming as always #TomCruise #MissionImpossible pic.twitter.com/bIqbF4YVE0 — Tom Cruise News (@TCNews62) July 6, 2023

Tom is one of the biggest adrenaline junkies the world has ever come across. From Top Gun to Mission: Impossible, the actor has been delivering nail-biting and thrilling action sequences. The actor doesn’t hire a stunt double nor wear a harness because he thinks ‘It doesn’t look cool’ on screen. Adding to this, a scene in his latest film is considered the deadliest stunt he has ever performed. He also mentioned that he wishes to pursue his love for stunts till he is 80!

Also read: Tiger Shroff shares his fashion secrets

Christopher McQuarrie, the director of Rogue Nation and Fallout, has directed the latest MI 7 franchise as well. The film started its production a few months before the pandemic and had to come to a halt due to apparent reasons. Later in 2020, the film began its shooting in the UK and wrapped its schedule in 2021. The release was delayed due to the regulations imposed, respective of Covid-19.