EXCL: 'I find human life and drama worth exploring,' says Bloody Daddy actor Zeishan Quadri

For decades, Bollywood shied away from the reality that most of India lived in. However, the release of Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Gangs of Wasseypur opened up endless possibilities to bring these raw stories to reel life. One man you can credit for this change happens to be Zeishan Quadri.

Born and Brought up in Wasseypur, Zeishan moved to Mumbai to pursue a career in films and got his big break as a writer in the Anurag Kashyap directorial which have been inspired by the real-life events of the coal mafia in Dhanbad.

Post the success of the gangster film series, Zeishan established himself as a writer, actor, and director with stints like Setters, Chalaang, and Meerutiya Gangsters. In an exclusive chat with Indulge, the artist, who recently shared the screen with Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy, talked about his creative process, his leaning towards the crime-thriller genre, the dilemma of choosing careers and much more.

Read excerpts:

Tell us a little about your journey in the film industry.

I came to Mumbai not knowing the difference between a cinematographer and a choreographer. I have come a long way since. I got recognition and I have been able to don many hats in this journey. Simply put, from being a writer to an actor to a producer and director, it's been an exciting journey so far.

Your films often delve into gritty and realistic portrayals of Indian society. Tell us a little about that.

What you call gritty and realistic is a very lived experience for me as I have grown up in such an environment. I find human life and drama worth exploring and portraying on screen. Some stories naturally lend themselves to cinema and I think I have an eye for them. Today, there’s an audience for every genre and we just have to make the content on the right budget for the right platform.

How was your experience working with Shahid Kapoor?

Shahid was a treat to work with; we had a great time and even bonded well through the shooting, which matters more as it stays with you even after the work is done.

Your filmography blends the crime genre with dark comedy. Do you sometimes feel that this will lead to typecasting?

Crime is the most popular genre worldwide, and I don’t purposefully blend it with dark comedy. My work is mostly research-based, be it subjects ranging from Meeruthiya Gangsters- where college students become gangsters, to Bhooth Purva, a horror comedy that I directed. My approach to writing is always to find a connection with the story and then write it out in a manner that can make it relatable to the audience. I am far from being typecast.

As a director, writer, and actor, how do you balance your various roles in the filmmaking process?

I have the most fun writing because for me it's a longer creative process. Acting comes naturally to me but I don't usually pitch myself as an actor. I just work on projects that come my way. I live, breathe, and consume cinema, and therefore the balance comes automatically with the role I take on at a time.

Could you share some insights into your creative process?

Everything starts with an idea. I let the idea brew within for a while, after which there is always research involved often to physically visit a certain place or meet a few people and delve deeper to see what other layers can be explored. It's like collecting all the material around what I want to tell, and finally, the process of putting all thought down to screenplay and dialogue is like the last step.

Are there any specific directors, writers, or actors who have influenced your filmmaking style?

All yet none. I watch anything and everything that's made and in all languages. In a way, you can call this my film schooling, however, I have my unique style I think.

Tell us about any upcoming projects.

Too early to divulge much about them. I am working on a few subjects currently. All I can say is that I will surely be going on floors with one film this year.

