‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ star Andrea Evans dies at 66

Andrea Evans, best known for her role in One Life to Live, died on Sunday at her home in California following her battle with breast cancer. Her manager confirmed her cause of death and expressed his gratitude for working with the star. “She was a tremendous talent and an absolute joy to work with," he wrote.

The actress is predominantly known for her roles on soap operas including The Bold and The Beautiful and Passions. Evans made her television debut as Fay Morrison Wheeler in The Awakening Land in 1978. Later in 1979, she landed the role of Tina Lord on One Life to Live which became the cornerstone of her career in TV.

Besides, her roles as Patty Williams Abbott on The Young and the Restless, Tawny Moore on The Bold and the Beautiful, Rebecca Hotchkiss on Passions and Patty Walker on The Bay have etched her name in the television industry. She had been nominated for a duo of Daytime Emmys including Outstanding Ingenue in a Drama Series in 1988 and Outstanding Performer in a new approach in 2015.

Her passing is being mourned by kin and kith from far and near. She is survived by her husband, Stephen Rodriguez and a daughter, Kylie. Stephen released an emotional statement saying, “She faced the challenges with grace, resilience and an enduring love for life … She was a great wife and mother. She was my ROCK. Cancer killed Andrea, but it did not kill her spirit. That spirit is alive and well and live on in each one of us, whom she touched.”

Kylie also shared a teary note remembering her mother’s love and the timely legacy she has left behind.