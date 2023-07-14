Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

The cause of death of singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock 'n' roll legend Elvis Presley, has been revealed. Lisa had died on January 12 at the age 54 due to a cardiac arrest.

As reported by a leading media publication, the singer died from a "small bowel obstruction caused by scar tissue that developed after a previous bariatric surgery years ago," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. There is no toxicology report for Presley's death however.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley wrote in a statement when she had announced her death, adding "She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

Lisa Marie's last public appearance was at The Golden Globes alongside her mother Priscilla where both attended the premiere for director Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic.

