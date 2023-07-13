Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posts shirtless pic, flaunts six pack ahead of cage fight with Elon Musk

Unless you have been living under the rock, you have been privy to the ongoing spat between Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, which is expected to dissolve over an impending cage fight. A recent photo posted on Instagram by the Meta CEO added fuel to the fire.

In the image, Mark is standing alongside MMA fighters Israel Adesanya and Alex Volkanovski, boasting a visibly sharp and toned body. The photo is visibly taken after a training session that Mark had with the duo. The caption reads, "'It's an honor to train with you guys!" Israel shared the same post with the caption, "No fugazi with Mark. This is serious business."

The post comes just after the legendary UFC fighter George St-Pierre posted a tweet on July 3, saying that he has "had a great training session" with the Twitter CEO.

For the uninitiated, the Elon-Mark power struggle started last week shortly after the latter launched Threads app by Instagram on both Android and iOS. This was further aggrevated when a controversial Tweet limit the week preceding, that set Twitter users on a fury, for which Elon touted Threads as an competitor. In fact, the latter saw record growth within just 5-6 days of its launch.

