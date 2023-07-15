Marathi actor-director Ravindra Mahajani passes away aged 77

Ravindra Mahajani, a well-known name in the Marathi and Hindi film industry passed away earlier today. As per media reports, he was staying in Pune for the past eight months. His neighbours informed the police after a foul smell started coming from the actor's flat. The police speculated that the death may have taken place two to three days ago. The actor’s son, Gashmir Mahajani, known for his TV series Imlie, confirmed the unfortunate news.

Actor Ashok Saraf spoke to a news channel and expressed his feelings on his friend’s death, "It is very sad. I think the only handsome man of our generation is gone. We have done many films together. A good man, a good friend is very sad to be gone. The loss of a friend will always be in my heart. Honesty was his greatest quality; he played every role well. Whatever he did, he did it with his heart, so he was a successful hero of that time."

Also Read: Morgan Freeman contracts unknown illness, misses promotional trip to UK

For the unversed, Ravindra was born in Belgaum. He spent his entire childhood in Mumbai and was fond of acting since childhood. Since his school days, he starred in dramas, films, and school events. After completing his education, he pursued acting and debuted in the industry with Madhusudan Kalelkar's play Janata Ajanata. The actor dominated the Marathi film industry from 1975 to 1990. He made many films with an emphasis on his good looks and strong acting talent.

Also Read: Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed