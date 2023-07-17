Aamir Khan watches Wimbledon finals with daughter Ira and his sons

The Wimbledon match that took place in London on Sunday was a star-studded affair with a lot of celebrities spotted at the event. Joining the list was Bollywood actor Aamir Khan who watched the match with his sons, Junaid and Azad, and daughter Ira. Ira later took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie from the event.

In the snap, Ira was seen sitting next to Aamir, with Azad and Junaid by his side. Ira captured a sweet selfie of them all grinning for the camera. Ira also posted a sticker that said "Centre court" and added a simple hashtag for Wimbledon. Aamir was wearing a blue shirt at the event and he also sported a moustache.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor hails ‘insanely talented’ Alcaraz as she attends Wimbledon men’s final with Anand Ahuja

In addition to Aamir Khan, numerous Bollywood celebrities, were present at the game on Sunday. Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were among those in attendance. Sonam posted a photo of her outfit for the match on Instagram with the caption, “On my way to Wimbledon in style, donning a fabulous preview from Daniel Lee's resort 24 collection for @burberry and of course, I can't forget the latest addition to my wardrobe – the stunning Burberry knight bag from the new season. Game, set, match, and fashion-forward.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also seen arriving for the game with the actor’s mother, Madhu Chopra. Bollywood actor Lara Dutta’s husband Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira Bhupathi were also spotted among the audience.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas serve fashion goals as they attend Wimbledon Tennis Championship

On the work front, Aamir was last seen in the 2022 drama movie Laal Singh Chaddha with Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh. The film was an official Hindi remake of the popular Hollywood movie Forrest Gump. Aamir also had a cameo in Salaam Venky, a movie starring Kajol and Revathy that was released in December 2022. Aamir has yet to reveal his upcoming project because he wants to spend more time with his family, which he announced last year.