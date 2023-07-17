Isabelle Kaif and Sebastien rock custom T-shirts for Katrina Kaif's 40th birthday bash  

Actress Katrina Kaif turned 40 on July 16 and her birthday was celebrated in the cutest way possible by her siblings, Sebastien Laurent Michel and sister Isabelle Kaif, and her friend Angira Dhar. Isabelle and Angira shared pictures from Katrina's big day on Instagram Stories, which included not just a trip to the Maldives but also handmade t-shirts in neutral hues with vintage images of Katrina.

While Isabelle and Sebastien donned T-shirts featuring childhood photos of their sisters in the photo Isabelle shared, Angira posed with Isabelle in a photo showing their personalised birthday t-shirts. They were seen smiling as they posed for pictures during the celebrations. Isabelle captioned the post, “Happy birthday, Katrina Kaif.”

Angira also shared the picture on her Instagram stories, writing, “Happy birthday Katrina Kaif. Love, love and only love for you.” She also shared some snaps from a beach which she geo-tagged to the Maldives.

On Sunday, Katrina’s husband Vicky Kaushal took to his Instagram handle to share some new pictures of him with the actress to wish her. He captioned the post, “In awe of your magic… everyday. Happy Birthday my love!”

Katrina was seen smiling in one of the photos as she and Vicky exchanged glances. She wore a yellow outfit, while Vicky wore a light blue shirt as they stood together in the Maldives at sunset.

Vicky and Katrina were spotted arriving at Mumbai airport hand-in-hand on Saturday. Before entering the airport gate, the pair posed for the photographers and waved to them.