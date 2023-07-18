Lindsay Lohan,  husband Bader Shammas welcome a baby boy 

Hollywood actress Lindsay Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas recently welcomed their first child, whom they named Luai, stated reports. The news was confirmed by the actress’s rep to media sources. The rep said in a statement, “The family is over the moon in love.” Luai means ‘shield or protector’ in Arabic.

Reports added that Lindsay gave birth to her baby boy in Dubai where she resides with her husband. However, Luai’s date of birth hasn’t been confirmed yet. The rep added, “She (Lindsay) is feeling great and she is thrilled.” The actress announced her pregnancy in March this year.

The couple tied the knot in July 2022. Announcing the news, Lindsay said in an Instagram post, “I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. every woman should feel like this everyday.”

Lindsay met Shammas, a banker from Kuwait while living in Dubai. Lindsay's father, Michael Lohan was quoted as saying about Shammas, “He’s not a Hollywood type, you don’t see any pictures of them in the press. That was one of Lindsay’s problems — the paps encroaching on her and coming up with stories. It was tough. But she’s with a guy who doesn’t like the limelight.”

Lindsay has been in a number of high-profile partnerships. In 2004, she dated actor Wilmer Valderrama, Hard Rock Cafe heir Harry Morton in 2006, DJ Samantha Ronson in 2008, and Russian business heir Egor Tarabasov in London in 2016.