Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello to part ways after seven years of marriage

According to reports, Hollywood couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello will be parting ways after seven years of marriage. A report stated that the couple issued a statement calling the decision a difficult one and also urged people to provide them privacy as they ‘navigate this new phase' of their lives.’ The couple tied the knot in November 2015 in Palm Beach in Florida.

According to a media organisation, the statement issued by the couple said, “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

The couple were last spotted together when Sofia visited Joe at the seys of Nonnas in Hoboken in June. The organisation also quoted a source close to the couple saying, “Sofia and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Joe and Sofia celebrated their seventh marriage anniversary last year. On the occasion, Sofia had shared a slew of throwback photos on her Instagram stories, writing, “Love You (red heart emojis)".

During an interview in 2020, talking about their marriage, Joe said, “I knew pretty quickly that I could trust her, and she knew pretty quickly that she could trust me. And we’re both the kind of people who are capable of putting the other person ahead of ourselves. I was capable of putting her wishes ahead of mine, whatever they were, and she was capable of doing the same. Once you have that, you don't let go of it. My instincts about her were right.”