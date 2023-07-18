Urvashi Rautela, Pankaj Tripathi get mobbed in Bhopal by fans at airport

Urvashi Rautela was recently spotted at the Bhopal airport along with actor Pankaj Tripathi as they both arrived for their film shoot.

The bustling city of Bhopal became the center of excitement as the Bollywood diva and the versatile actor found themselves mobbed by enthusiastic fans as they reached the airport for their shooting schedules for the highly anticipated film, Stree 2, as well as for their individual projects.

Urvashi Rautela and Pankaj Tripathi in Bhopal

Urvashi Rautela, who is known for her stunning beauty and captivating performances, arrived at the airport looking radiant in a trendy outfit. As she stepped out of the airport, the crowd erupted into cheers, struggling to catch a glimpse of the glamorous actress.

Urvashi and Pankaj interacted with the fans, and even took their time off to sign autographs and pose for photos. Their down-to-earth and humble demeanour only endeared them further to their ardent supporters.