Aditi Govitrikar launches her own pageant Marvelous Mrs India 2023

Renowned model, actress, and psychologist Dr Aditi Govitrikar has unveiled her latest initiative — her own beauty pageant for married women — Marvelous Mrs India 2023

Aditi says, “Marvelous Mrs India is all about celebrating individuality, resilience, and inner beauty of married women."

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt 'very competitive'; says he avoided playing football with her

It aims to break stereotypes and challenge societal norms by acknowledging that a woman’s marital status doesn’t define her worth or limit her potential. Aditi acknowledges that the woman can be divorced, separated or widowed.

On launching her own pageant, Aditi says, “I am very thrilled to launch my very own pageant. This is close to my heart. This is not just a conventional beauty pageant; it will be an extraordinary, life-changing journey for every participant. Our main aim is to redefine beauty by highlighting the power, resilience, and inner beauty of married women. The pageant will encourage participants to embrace their unique qualities, talents, and accomplishments, allowing them to shine on a national stage."

Aditi Govitrikar

“The pageant welcomes married women from all walks of life, irrespective of age, body type, or background. It seeks to create a safe and supportive environment where contestants can connect, learn from each other, and form lifelong friendships. I am very excited about this and I am looking forward to bringing something for all my lovely ladies,” exclaims Aditi.

As Marvelous Mrs India paves the way for a more inclusive and empowering future, it inspires married women across the nation to embrace their true selves, break barriers, and make a lasting difference in the world. The official registration for the pageant has started.

Also read: Nick Jonas 'celebrates' Priyanka Chopra on her 41st birthday with a sun-kissed yatch photo

It's exciting to witness that through Aditi's initiative, we are evolving the beauty pageants, which are now increasingly embracing the individuality and multifaceted nature of women. Marvelous Mrs India 2023 promises to be an event that celebrates not only outer beauty but also the inner strength and accomplishments of married women. We wish the entire team great success.