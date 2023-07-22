Charlie Chaplin’s daughter Josephine Chaplin passes away aged 74

The daughter of Hollywood legend Charlie Chaplin, Josephine Chaplin, passed away in Paris on July 13, according to sources. The actress was aged 74 and an announcement about her death was recently made by her family. She was known for starring in films like The Canterbury Tales and more.

Josephine was the daughter of Charlie and his fourth wife Oona O’Neill, the daughter of Nobel-winning playwright Eugene O’Neill. She was the sixth of 11 children born to the comedy legend, and the third of eight with Oona. Chaplin first met Oona in 1942 and married her the next year. Josephine was born in Santa Monica in March 1949.

Also read: Korean singer-actor Chung Lim passes away due to colon cancer

She made her screen debut at the age of three in Limelight, a 1952 film written, directed, and starring her father. She also appeared in his 1967 film A Countess from Hong Kong. However, the actress spent the majority of her career starring in French films, including Nuits Rouges and l'ombre d'un été.

She appeared in many movies like Menahem Golan's politically charged Escape to the Sun, L'odeur des fauves with Vittorio De Sica and Maurice Ronet, a German-language Jack the Ripper with Klaus Kinski, and Daniel Petrie's The Bay Boy with Liv Ullman and Kiefer Sutherland. She also ran the Chaplin family office in Paris and financed a statue of her father in Waterville, Ireland.

Also read: Giorgia Andriani unleashes her inner Barbie at the Barbie Exclusive Premiere Night

Josephine married twice: first to the Greek businessman Nikki Sistovaris and then to the archaeologist Jean-Claude Gardin. She also shared a home with Ronet, a former co-star.

The actress is survived by her brothers Michael, Eugene, and Christopher; sisters Geraldine, Victoria, Jane, and Annette; and sons Charly, Julien, and Arthur, according to reports. A funeral would be held in Paris "in the intimacy of the family," according to the letter announcing her death.