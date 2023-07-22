Dulquer Salmaan, Mohanlal congratulate Mammootty for his Best Actor win at 53rd Kerala State Film Awards

Popular actor Mammootty bagged the award for the best actor at the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards for his performance in the 2022 Lijo Jose-directed film Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. The film also won the award for Best Film. After Mammootty’s win many peers and family members of the actor congratulated him.

Also read: Charlie Chaplin’s daughter Josephine Chaplin passes away aged 74

Taking to Instagram, his son Dulquer Salmaan, posted a picture of the actor congratulating him for the award. He captioned the post, “Bestest.”

Actor Mohanlal also congratulated the actor on Twitter, writing, “Calling for a loud round of applause for all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2023! Special love & congrats to @mammukka- my Ichakka, @maheshNrayan, @KunchacksOffl and Vincy Aloshious! Keep rocking."

Calling for a loud round of applause for all the winners of the Kerala State Film Awards 2023! Special love & congrats to @mammukka - my Ichakka, @maheshNrayan, @KunchacksOffl and Vincy Aloshious!



Keep rocking! — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) July 21, 2023

Saji Cherian, Kerala's minister for cultural affairs, announced the winners of the 53rd Kerala State Film Awards on Friday. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam was named Best Film. Ariyippu director Mahesh Narayanan was named Best Director. The Best Actress award went to Vincy Aloshious for her performance in Rekha.

Also read: Johnny Depp sells his signed self-portrait for charity

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in the 2023 thriller film Christopher which was released on February 9. The B Unnikrishnan directional also starred Vinay Rai, R. Sarathkumar, Sneha, Amala Paul, Aishwarya Lakshmi, Aditi Ravi, Shine Tom Chacko, Deepak Parambol and Siddique. He will be next seen in the upcoming film, Kaathal – The Core, along with Jyothika.