Vicky Kaushal opens up on father’s struggles to survive as a stunt actor in Bollywood

If you follow Vicky Kaushal across his interviews and social media handles, you will know how close the actor is to his family. From talking about his brother Sunny to posting videos of his mom giving him a hair massage, Vicky really seems like a person whose identity is still rooted deep.

In a recent interview with a media publication, the Masaan star opened up on his how witnessing the struggles of his parents helped him grow humble in life, "One thing that my parents always made sure that me and Sunny both knew the difference between was necessity and luxury. They always said that necessity is something that will be provided to you, but luxury is something you’ll have to earn on your own. That demarcation was always there. When I was in college, when I was an assistant director, we had a second car, but I wasn’t allowed to drive it."

Also read: This is why Sudha Murty carries food whenever she travels abroad

For the uninitiated, Vicky's father is stunt actor and action director Sham Kaushal. Speaking about his father's initial days of struggling to make it in Bollywood, he said, "He’s lit himself on fire, he’s fallen off 10-storey buildings, there were no safety measure… He’s done all of that. The other day, he was telling me, the first time he rode a horse, he didn’t know how to. But if he hadn’t, he wouldn’t have been paid. He fell, and he fractured his hand. But he didn’t have the money to get it treated because he needed food. So, the bone is still broken.

On the professional front, Vicky was last seen opposite Sara Ali Khan in Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. He will currently filming the Rajkumar Hirani directorial and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki.

Also read: Shefali had an epic reply after sons asked her to wear branded clothes as she’s an actor