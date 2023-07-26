Home Entertainment Celebs

Popular Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda passes away 

Surinder belonged to Ludhiana's Choti Ayali village and is survived by his son Maninder Shinda

author_img Team Indulge Published :  26th July 2023 01:45 PM   |   Published :   |  26th July 2023 01:45 PM
Surinder gained notoriety in the 1970s and was known for his deep voice

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passed away on Wednesday. The musician who was being treated at a private hospital in Ludhiana after a protracted illness, passed away today's morning. According to sources, he had been on a ventilator for the last few days. 

After the news, tributes and condolences have been pouring in for Surinder and his family. Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, paid respect to the late musician in a Punjabi tweet. He tweeted, “Very sad to hear the news of eminent singer Surinder Shindaji's death... the loud voice of Punjab has gone silent forever... Although Shinda ji is no longer physically, but his voice will always resonate... May God rest the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family to accept...”

Singer and actor Harbhajan Mann expressed grief over Surinder’s passing saying that Punjabi music had lost an important figure who could never be replaced. He wrote on Twitter, “The end of the golden era of Punjabi folk singing.”

