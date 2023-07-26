Popular Punjabi folk singer Surinder Shinda passes away 

Popular Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passed away on Wednesday. The musician who was being treated at a private hospital in Ludhiana after a protracted illness, passed away today's morning. According to sources, he had been on a ventilator for the last few days.

After the news, tributes and condolences have been pouring in for Surinder and his family. Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, paid respect to the late musician in a Punjabi tweet. He tweeted, “Very sad to hear the news of eminent singer Surinder Shindaji's death... the loud voice of Punjab has gone silent forever... Although Shinda ji is no longer physically, but his voice will always resonate... May God rest the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the family to accept...”

ਉੱਘੇ ਗਾਇਕ ਸੁਰਿੰਦਰ ਸ਼ਿੰਦਾ ਜੀ ਦੀ ਮੌਤ ਦੀ ਖ਼ਬਰ ਸੁਣਕੇ ਬਹੁਤ ਦੁੱਖ ਹੋਇਆ...ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦੀ ਬੁਲੰਦ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਅੱਜ ਸਦਾ ਲਈ ਖ਼ਾਮੋਸ਼ ਹੋ ਗਈ...



ਸ਼ਿੰਦਾ ਜੀ ਭਾਵੇਂ ਸਰੀਰਕ ਤੌਰ 'ਤੇ ਨਹੀਂ ਰਹੇ ਪਰ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਦੀ ਆਵਾਜ਼ ਸਦਾ ਗੂੰਜਦੀ ਰਹੇਗੀ... ਵਿਛੜੀ ਰੂਹ ਨੂੰ ਵਾਹਿਗੁਰੂ ਆਪਣੇ ਚਰਨਾਂ 'ਚ ਨਿਵਾਸ ਦੇਣ ਤੇ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਭਾਣਾ ਮੰਨਣ ਦਾ ਬਲ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਣ...… pic.twitter.com/d2va6dbvK3 — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) July 26, 2023

Singer and actor Harbhajan Mann expressed grief over Surinder’s passing saying that Punjabi music had lost an important figure who could never be replaced. He wrote on Twitter, “The end of the golden era of Punjabi folk singing.”