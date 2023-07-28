'All My Children' actor Pamela Blair passes away 

Pamela Blair, the American actress best known for her role of Val in the musical A Chorus Line passed away last weekend. The news of her death started doing rounds on the internet earlier today and her contemporaries from the industry are mourning the loss. Blair passed away at the age of 73 following a lengthy illness at her home in Mesa, Arizona.

Her A Chorus Line costar Baayork Lee paid a tribute on social media and wrote, "I am very sad to say my Sagittarian sister Pam Blair has gone to play with her [A Chorus Line] Colleagues among the clouds. We always wrote to one another no matter where we were on that day. What a colorful character she was as depicted in the Val monologue in the show."

"You are free now Pammie so dance, dance, dance among the stars," Lee added.

A post in Blair's loving memory was also shared by the verified Twitter account of the late Marvin Hamlisch, the original composer of A Chorus Line. It read, "We are saddened to hear that Pamela Blair, the original "Val" in A Chorus Line, has passed away. The character was loosely based on her own life, and she was a part of the musical from the very first workshop. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and fans."

Blair enjoyed a successful career in daytime television and starred in popular soap operas such as Loving, Another World, Ryan's Hope and All My Children. The Daytime Emmy nominee also featured in films like Before and After with Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson and Woody Allen's Mighty Aphrodite.