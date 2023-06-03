Padma Lakshmi bids farewell to Top Chef after a 17-year-long stint

Top Chef host and executive producer, Padma Lakshmi took to her Twitter and Instagram to announce her departure from the show to pursue personal projects. She stated that the decision to leave was made “after much soul searching” and expressed her pride to have been part of the journey of the show.

“After 17 years, many of the cast and crew are like family to me and I will miss working alongside them dearly. I feel it’s time to move on…” she wrote. Lakshmi further mentioned she will now make space for her show Taste the Nation, her books, and other creative pursuits, ending the heartfelt note thanking her fans for their love and support throughout the years.

She has been a huge part of the show since its creation and fans were both shocked and happy about the decision, with one fan commenting, “This is the worst news I’ve ever heard and I’m really happy for you at the same time.”

Many of the Top Chef competitors and winners sent out their good wishes for Lakshmi. Kristen Kish, the winner of Top Chef Season 10 commented, “It’s hard to imagine what Top Chef is without you but moving on and making space for more of your brilliance and impact is a beautiful thing for us all. Thank you for ALL of it, for being a place of familiar in such an unfamiliar experience. You have taken care of so many of us, in more ways than one, and I am forever grateful to have such lasting memories of your iconic run.”

Melissa King, the winner of Top Chef Season 17 wrote, “You made the show what it is. Thank you for helping us find out strength to cook with our hearts. I’m excited for your new chapter. Love you”

Lakshmi currently hosts a new show Taste the Nation which aired in June 2020 where she explores the diverse culinary world of immigrants around America.