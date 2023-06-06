Yash, Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu attend wedding of Aviva Bidappa and Abishek Ambareesh

Veteran Kannada actor Ambareesh’s son Abishek Ambareesh got married to entrepreneur and model Aviva Bidappa on Monday, June 5, in a grand ceremony that was attended by many notable personalities of the film industry as well as several politicians. Actors Rajinikanth, Mohan Babu, and Yash among others attended the wedding ceremony and blessed the couple.

Rajinikanth has starred alongside Abishek’s mother Sumalatha in a few films and the two get along well. Murattu Kaalai, Anbukku Naan Adimai, and Kazhugu are three Tamil films in which Rajinikanth and Sumalatha collaborated. The ceremony also included KGF celebrity Yash who can be seen hugging Abishek in a video.

According to reports, the family will host a grand reception on June 7 in Bengaluru on a large scale. The pair appeared ethereal in the wedding photographs wearing traditional South Indian clothing. Aviva wore a red saree with gold jewelry, while Abhishek wore a beige kurta and a dhoti combo with sunglasses. The stars who attended the wedding also captured everyone’s attention with their simplicity. Rajinikanth was attired in a white kurta and dhoti, while Yash was dressed in a light pink sherwani.

Abhishek made his acting debut in the 2019 Kannada film Amar. He has also worked in the upcoming film Bad Manners, directed by Duniya Suri. Aviva is the daughter of Prasad Bidappa, a well-known celebrity fashion designer. Aviva herself is a popular model, TV personality, fashion designer and a successful businesswoman.



For the uninitiated, Ambareesh was an Indian film actor and politician from Karnataka. Ambareesh made his acting debut in Nagarahavu, Puttanna Kanagal's National Award-winning film.. After that, his acting career continued with a brief phase of portraying antagonistic and supporting characters in Kannada films.

