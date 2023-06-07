Siddharth breaks into an impromptu performance at Sharwanand’s wedding, video wins internet

Aruvam actor Siddharth was recently spotted at Telugu star Sharwanand's wedding with Rakshita Shetty. In a video uploaded from the wedding, the 44-year-old actor, who typically avoids the spotlight and is a little bit guarded around the media, was seen singing and dancing with fervour on the stage. The video has been widely shared on social media, as fans were thrilled to witness this side of the actor.

According to reports, Siddharth was spotted at the wedding along with his rumoured girlfriend, Aditi Rao Hydari. The two left for Jaipur from Chennai Airport, where the wedding took place.

In the video, which surfaced first on Twitter, Siddharth was seen climbing the stage to join the music band for an impromptu performance. Siddharth sang Oye Oye, the hit song from his Telugu film Oye, which was released in 2009, winning over everyone’s heart with his performance. The crowd could be heard praising and cheering him on in the background.

Siddharth also took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of the couple from the wedding. The post read, “Rakshita x Sharwa. We were there. It was magical. My heart is so full. To happiness and love always, my babies. Life is beautiful," followed by a heart emoji. The actor also tagged Shawanand in the post.

On June 3, Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy exchanged vows in front of family, close-knit friends, and some leading Telugu celebrities in attendance. The pair got married grandly at the Leela Palace in Jaipur. Sharwanand was dressed in a golden sherwani, while his wife wore a traditional zari sari to complement him. Rakshitha, the bride, is an IT employee and the granddaughter of Telugu Desam Party politician Bojjala Gopala Krishna Reddy.

Siddharth and Sharwanand met while working together on the Telugu movie Maha Samudram last year. While working together, the duo turned into close friends. For the ceremony, Siddharth picked a white tuxedo and a formal black bow tie. In response to the viral video, he was dubbed "talented” by many.

On the work front, Siddharth is currently looking forward to the premiere of his movie Takkar on June 9. He also has Indian 2 which features Kamal Haasan in the lead role in the pipeline.